BUKIT MERTAJAM: A businessman and a law firm clerk were charged in the magistrates’ court here today for issuing death threats against a businessman with the title of ‘Datuk’, last week.

The two men, Chan Eng Leong, 46, and Ahmad Razali Mat Sab, 58, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to them by an interpreter before magistrate Shamsol Azwa Martadza.

According to the charge, they had jointly caused fear in Goh Kim Heong, 37, by threatening to kill him at Number 13, Lorong Indah 2, Taman Seri Bukit Indah, here at 1.30pm on May 12.

They were charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

The court allowed both defendants bail of RM3,500 in one surety and set June 22 for mention of the case for submission of documents.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor M. Kalaivaanan while both accused were represented by lawyer R. S. N Rayer. - Bernama