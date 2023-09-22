Businessman comes clean about affair to stop blackmail over nude photos

PETALING JAYA: A 51-year-old businessman has come clean about his affair with a woman after claiming that the woman and her accomplice are trying to blackmail him into paying a sum of RM30,000.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the victim, who only wants to be known as Foo, met the 35-year-old woman called Ling last year at a pub. She then claimed to be an insurance agent.

The duo became intimate through the course of their six-month friendship and the woman had apparently recorded the victim nude during a video call. Foo stated that he did not consent to the recording.

Ling then asked Foo to lend her RM30,000, under the claim that it was to settle a debt owed to her ex-boyfriend, whom she alleged was working in a casino.

When Foo refused to fork out the cash, Ling’s ex-boyfriend confronted him at his workplace and threatened him. He however refused to give into their demands.

Not willing to give up, Ling and her ex-boyfriend followed up by threatening to send the nude pictures to his wife.

Foo refused and the nude photographs were sent to his wife. But this time, they threatened to distribute the pictures to his children and colleagues as well.

Foo hopes that by going public, this would possibly prevent Ling and her accomplice from proceeding with their extortion to distribute his nude photographs.

He also hopes this would be a lesson to others to not fall into similar traps.

MCA public services and complaints department chief Michael Chong said Foo had not lodged a police report and instead is seeking legal counsel on what actions to take next.

Chong also believes that the duo would have targeted other victims and is expecting more victims to come forward.