Businessman dies in stabbing incident in Limbang

LIMBANG: A local businessman was stabbed to death by an Indonesian national at the town of Tedungan near the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex, on the Tedungan (Limbang) and Kuala Lurah (Brunei) border early this morning.

Limbang district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the victim Ting Kok Khoi, 62, died after he was stabbed repeatedly by the 36-year-old suspect, who was believed to have used a vegetable knife, in the incident at 7am.

‘’The suspect demanded money from the victim when they met at the scene of the incident as fare to Limbang town,’’ he said in a statement today.

He said the victim immediately yelled at the suspect which angered the latter who took out a knife and stabbed the victim repeatedly in the front and back.

He said the suspect was apprehended by a policeman with the help of two people when he tried to escape after the incident.

The case was investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides a mandatory death sentence if found guilty by the court and police would seek a remand order on the suspect tomorrow to help in investigation, he added. — Bernama