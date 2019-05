KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman was fined RM16,000 or five months imprisonment by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to a charge of keeping 243 Baya Weaver (Ploceus Philippinus) a protected species without a valid licence four years ago.

Judge Manira Mohd Nor passed the sentence against Leong Hon Poh, 51 who pleaded guilty after the charge was read against him.

The unrepresented defendant was charged with committing the offence at a premises bearing the address No 68, Jalan Besar Jinjang Utara, here at 7.50am, March 27, 2016.

The charge under Section 60 (1) (a) of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 and punishable under the same Act provides for a fine of not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment of not more than two years or both, upon conviction.

In his appeal, Leong requested for a minimum sentence as he had no fixed income and the offence was committed while he was running a pet shop business that has now closed.

Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) Prosecuting Officer, Nazarudin Kamarudin pleaded for a commensurate penalty as the accused was in possession of protected species.

“Anyone who wants to keep protected species requires a valid licence from the Department of Wildlife and National Parks,“ he said.

According to the facts of the case, on the day of the incident the officers of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks had been to Leong’s pet shop and the findings found that the birds had no valid licence.

The accused paid the fine. — Bernama