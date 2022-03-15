Businessman fined RM20,000 for not reporting on bribery transaction

SHAH ALAM: A businessman was fined RM20,000, in default six months’ jail, for failing to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) or the police on a bribery transaction involving RM30,000.

Judge Rozilah Salleh meted out the fine on Low Kenree, 44, after the man pleaded guilty to the charge.

Low was charged under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act with accepting the money as an inducement to help an individual to settle a case on the sale of a company which was not declared to the Inland Revenue Board.

In doing so, he had breached Section 25(1) of the MACC Act.

He was charged with committing the offence at a hotel in Subang Jaya, Petaling, near here, at 3.18 pm last Jan 27.

Earlier, during mitigation, Low, unrepresented, said he was remorse and that he was supporting his parents.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Yusriza Zulkifli prosecuted. - Bernama