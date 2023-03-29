Businessman fined RM30,000 for selling fake designer shoes

IPOH: A shoe dealer was fined RM30,000, in default a month in jail, by the Sessions Court here today for selling 1,245 units of shoes with falsely applied trademark of the Evisu brand last year.

Judge Azizah Ahmad meted out the fine after Poon Yoke Lee, 52, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court also ordered all the shoes to be forfeited to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Living Cost.

Poon was charged with breaching Section 100 of the Trademarks Act 2019 by selling 1,230 women’s shoes and 15 units of girls’ shoes of various patterns, sizes and colours that were falsely applied with the Evisu brand, which is a registered trademark.

The offence was committed at the premises of Two Percent Trading Sdn Bhd, Floor 1 Ipoh Parade, Jalan Sultan Abdul Jalil here at about noon on June 9, 2022.

The charge, framed under Section 102 (1)(c) of the Trademark Act 2019 and punishable under Section 102 (1)(i) of the same law, provides for a maximum fine of RM10,000 for each item that use falsely registered trademarks or imprisonment for up to three years or both, if convicted.

Prosecuting officer from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Living Cost, Muhammad Ridzuan Abd Rahim prosecuted, while Poon was represented by lawyer Mohd Khairul Fairuz Rahman.

Mahkamah turut memerintahkan kesemua 1,245 kasut dilucut hak kepada KPDN di bawah Seksyen 127(2) Akta Cap Dagangan 2019. - Bernama