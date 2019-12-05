Businessman fined RM5,000 for becoming member of Gang 24

KULAI: A business with the title “Datuk” was fined RM5,000 by the magistrate’s court here today for becoming a member of a secret society known as “Geng 24” or “Geng Leng Hor”.

Magistrate Sharifah Maleeha Syed Hussin meted out the fine after Datuk Seow Chau Pen, 52, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Seow, also known as “Datuk Sunny Coco” was charged with committing the offence at the Kulai police headquarters at Jalan Indahpura 4 here at about 11.10am last Oct 11.

According to the facts of the case, Seow confessed to being a member of Geng 24 in a video that went viral on the social media.

He was charged under Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966, which provides an imprisonment for up to three years, or maximum fine of RM5,000, or both, upon conviction.

In mitigation, Seow’s lawyer, Wong Cheer Feng said it was Seow’s first offence and that he had no previous record and has good reputation in the society.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurhayati Muhammad Fathullah prosecuted.

Seow paid the fine. — Bernama