Businessman held for lodging false report: Police

JOHOR BAHRU: Due to having problems in business, a man lodged a false report, claiming that he was the victim of a robbery, on Saturday.

Kulai district police chief, Supt Tok Beng Yeow, said that the matter came to light when the man, who is a local, finally admitted to lodging a false police report.

He said at first, the 43-year-old man lodged a police report at 8.40 pm on Sunday, claiming that while he was driving on the North-South Expressway southbound, he was stopped by two cars occupied by three unknown individuals, wearing face masks and armed with knives.

“The man claimed that one of the individuals then took a box containing a sum of RM600,000 in cash in the car he was driving and fled the scene. He also claimed that he sustained minor injuries to his face as a result of being punched by the suspect.

“However, the interrogation conducted against the complainant raised doubts. He finally admitted to making a false report because he had problems in business and needed to make a police report to show to his business partners,” Tok said in a statement today.

He said that the businessman, who was arrested at the Johor contingent police headquarters at 3.30 pm yesterday, has now been remanded for two days until tomorrow.

The case is being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code, which provides for a prison sentence of six months or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, if convicted. - Bernama