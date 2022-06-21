Businessman hits RM11.7m Magnum jackpot with lucky numbers

PETALING JAYA: An instinctive purchase of Magnum’s 4D Jackpot tickets occasionally with special inspiration, saw a 39-year-old businessman win a grand total of RM11,716,864 earlier this week.

The lucky man from Cheras experienced a life-changing moment when the Jackpot numbers he purchased were successfully drawn on June 18.

The winner played the 4D Jackpot as an occasional punter by purchasing a System Bet-15 for RM210.00.

The winning numbers 5925 (First Prize) and 6311 (Third Prize), which won him RM11,716,864, were inspired by his favorite numbers plus lucky numbers, respectively.

The winner also pointed out that previously, he had only purchased 4DJP tickets occasionally when he felt luck was coming and the snowballing amount was high.

He explained that he had some good winning experiences with Magnum, but this time was the most prosperous winning moment.

“I like buying Magnum 4D Jackpot because it is straightforward and easy to understand. Plus, yellow is my lucky colour.

“At first, I noticed that my 4D numbers matched the winning numbers. I thought I was dreaming and downloaded the MyMagnum app for confirmation.

“I was so excited and at the same time nervous while holding my mobile phone. At that point of time, my wife thought I was kidding.

“Finally, I decided to contact Magnum Careline for verification. Only then I realised that I am a multi-millionaire!,“ the winner said while collecting his winning cheque at the Wisma Magnum 4D in Kuala Lumpur.

When asked how he would be spending his prize money, the winner said that he aims to settle his outstanding loans, make some investments and set aside the balance for the future.