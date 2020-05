KUANTAN: A businessman lodged a police report claiming that he lost RM56,560 in savings, after being deceived by a Macau Scam for alleged involvement in money laundering.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 48-year-old victim claimed that a woman, claiming to be from a courier company, contacted him last April 25.

“The woman claimed that he had sent a dubious parcel containing identity cards, ATM bank cards and cheque books to Sabah. When the man denied, the woman transferred the line to a police station in Sabah and a man, claiming to be a police officer told the victim that his name was linked to an investigation in a money laundering case and that an audit had to be conducted on his (victim) bank account.

“Fearing arrest, the victim did as was instructed and transferred his savings, in two transactions, to an account given by the ‘police inspector’ last April 29,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the businessman claimed that he was told the audit would take about a week and after that the money would be returned to him.

“However, until yesterday, the businessman claimed he did not receive the money and his attempt to contact the police inspector concerned went futile, and then lodged a police report,” he added. — Bernama