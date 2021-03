KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman was arraigned in the Sessions Court here today on charges of committing a criminal breach of trust involving RM145,680, two years ago.

Tau Fook Yuen, 52, pleaded not guilty after the charges against him were read before Judge Kamarudin Kamsun.

He was charged with committing the crime at the Parliament House in Jalan Parlimen, Sentul between June 7 to Dec 1, 2019, under Section 406 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping, and possible fine upon conviction.

The complainant, in this case, is the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Khairiyah Shamsudin did not offer bail as the offence was non-bailable, however, lawyer R. Sivaraj, who represented the accused, asked for bail to be set at RM5,000 as his client was single, and had to take care of his ailing parents.

The court allowed the accused bail at RM10,000 in one surety, and that he must report to the nearest police station once a month.

Kamarudin then set April 15 for mention. — Bernama