Businessman pleads not guilty to concealing sources of 100 gold bars, cash of RM3.4 mln

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman was charged at the Sessions Court here today with four counts of money laundering, including concealing the sources of 100 gold bars weighing an estimated 100 kilogrammes (kg) and cash of RM3.4 million, last year.

Choo Hin Voon, 44, however, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial to all charges read out before Judge Ahmad Kamar Jamaludin.

On the first to third counts, Choo was charged with concealing the sources of 100 gold bars, cash of 3.4 million in Malaysian Ringgit and 1.2 million in US dollars, allegedly the proceeds of illegal activities, which were seized by two policemen during a raid on a house in Jalan Batu Nilam 25, Bandar Bukit Tinggi Klang, Selangor on April 14 and 19 last year.

He was alleged to have committed the offence between June 23 last year and April 7 this year.

For the three counts, he was charged under Subsection 4(1)(d) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act which carries an imprisonment of up to 15 years, and fine of RM5 million or not less than five times the amount of the illegal proceeds, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

On the fourth count, Choo was charged with using a false note through a sworn statement with the intention to cheat in relation to the seized assets mentioned in the first to third counts.

The offence under Section 89 of the same Act carries a maximum fine of RM3 million, or five-year imprisonment, if convicted.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM200,000 with one surety for all charges and set May 30 for remention.

Deputy public prosecutor Harris Ong Mohd Jeffery Ong prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer Abdul Hakeem Aiman. — Bernama