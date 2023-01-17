Businessman pleads not guilty to human trafficking

BUTTERWORTH: A businessman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to five charges of trafficking four Indonesian men and a woman last year.

Ng Eng Lee, 36, was charged with trafficking the five victims, aged between 30 and 40, at a premises in Seri Juru Business Centre and a house in Taman Seri Juru, Bukit Mertajam between 2 am and 3.05 pm on Dec 22, 2022.

He was charged under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 which, if convicted, can be punished with imprisonment not exceeding 20 years and a fine.

Judge Noor Aini Yusof allowed Ng bail of RM50,000 with one surety. He was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court.

Deputy public prosecutor Qatrin Nada Harun prosecuted, while lawyer Benjamin Tan Yi Bin represented Ng.

The court set Feb 21 for mention. - Bernama