Businessman pleads not guilty to illegal deposit taking

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman was charged in the Sessions Court here today with illegal deposit taking, involving RM999,500, from a doctor three years ago.

T. Harikumar, 43, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Ahmad Kamar Jamaludin.

Harikumar was charged with accepting the money without a licence issued under Section 10 of the Financial Services Act from Dr Peter Jebaseelan Jesudason, 59, at Jalan Abdullah, Bangsar, Brickfields, here between Aug 1, 2018 and Feb 26, 2019.

The charge was framed under Section 137 (1) of the same law and he faced a maximum fine of RM50 million or imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both, if found guilty.

Harikumar was allowed bail of RM30,000 with one surety and also ordered to surrender his passport to the court.

Deputy public prosecutor Julaila Jamaludin prosecuted, while lawyer Datuk C. Vignesh Kumar Chellapah represented the accused.

The court set Oct 26 for mention. — Bernama