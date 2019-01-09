Businessman, policeman claim trial to bribery charges

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two counts of soliciting and receiving bribes totalling RM25,000 from a Bangladeshi man over an Immigration offence two years ago.

Mohamad Tahir Fazal Mohd, 57, entered the plea after the charges were read out to him before Judge Azman Ahmad.

On the first and second count Mohamad Tahir is accused of soliciting RM20,000 and receiving RM5,000 from Monomiah as an inducement not to report to the Immigration on the offence his company, Dyna Maintainance Services Sdn Bhd had committed which was providing false information to bring in foreign workers to work as labourers.

The offence was allegedly committed at two separate restaurants in Bukit Bintang and Pandan Jaya on Sept 12 and 19 2017.

Azman allowed the accused bail at RM20,000 with one surety and additional conditions that he surrendered his passport to the court as well as report to the MACC office once a month.

The court set Feb 11 for mention.

Meanwhile in another Sessions Court, a policeman Sergeant Norul Ezwan Nasir, 34, claimed trial to soliciting and receiving a bribe of RM100 from a man last year.

On the first and second count Norul Ezwan is accused of soliciting and receiving RM100 from Ahmad Syafiq Ahmad Sahrul as an inducement to return the sports rim that had been seized after it was believed to be a stolen good.

The offence was allegedly committed at Level 6, Criminal Investigation Division, Travers Police Station here on Oct 5 last year.

Judge Rozina Ayob allowed Norul Ezwan bail at RM5,000 with one surety and fixed Feb 27 for mention.

For the offence both accused may be liable to a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher. — Bernama