Businessman’s offices raided in money laundering, tax evasion probe

PETALING JAYA: Enforcement agencies have raided offices linked to businessman Datuk Vinod Sekhar (pix), in connection to a money laundering case, MalaysiaNow reports.

According to the portal, officers from the National Financial Crime Centre (NFCC), Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Bank Negara Malaysia and the Inland Revenue Board have conducted raids at the premises of Petra Group.

Vinod is the Chairman and Group Chief Executive of Petra Group, which operates a chain of companies and organisations.

The report also added that the raid took place some two weeks ago in Bangsar, followed by months of investigations into alleged money laundering and tax evasion involving hundreds of millions of ringgit.

Vinod, 53, is the son of the late BC Sekhar, who was credited with modernising Malaysia’s rubber industry. He was declared bankrupt by the High Court in 2005 but cleared of his bankruptcy status last year.