Businessman who abetted Tengku Adnan settles his RM1.5m fine

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman today paid the RM1.5 million fine imposed on him by the High Court here yesterday for an abettment charge involving former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

Datuk Tan Eng Boon (pix), 71, pleaded guilty yesterday in a plea deal proposed by the prosecution to an alternative charge of abetting Tengku Adnan in a RM1 million graft case.

The businessman admitted depositing a Public Bank cheque of RM1 million belonging to Pekan Nenas Industries Sdn Bhd into Tengku Adnan’s CIMB Bank account knowing full well that the transaction was associated with the latter’s office as Federal Territories Minister at the time.

Tan committed the offence at CIMB Bank Berhad, Putra World Trade Centre, Jalan Tun Ismail here, on Dec 27, 2013.

The charge, under Section 109 of the Penal Code, read with Section 165 of the same Act, carries a maximum two years’ jail or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali had ordered Tan to settle the fine by today, or risk going to prison for one year.

On Nov 15, 2018, Tan as director of a property development company, claimed trial to giving a bribe to Tengku Adnan by depositing a Public Bank cheque of RM1 million belonging to Pekan Nenas Industries Sdn Bhd into the then minister’s CIMB Bank account.

He was accused of committing the offence as gratification to Tengku Adnan for approving an application by Nucleus Properties Sdn Bhd (now known as Paragon City Development Sdn Bhd) to increase the company’s plot ratio in regard to a development at Lot 228, Jalan Semarak here.

On the same day (Nov 15), Tengku Adnan, 69, claimed trial to receiving RM1 million from Tan through a Public Bank cheque belonging to Pekan Nenas Industries Sdn Bhd that was deposited into his CIMB Bank account.

Mohd Nazlan will preside over Tengku Adnan’s RM1 million corruption case tomorrow. — Bernama