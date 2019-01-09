Businessman with ‘Datuk Seri’ title in remand over gold coins with Pahang Sultan’s image

KUANTAN: A businessman, with the title ‘Datuk Seri’ is in remand for two days to facilitate police investigations for allegedly producing gold coins with the image of the Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Ahmad Shah and the Pahang Regent Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, without permission.

The remand order was issued by magistrate Humaira KM Haider.

The 30-year-old businessman, who is from Petaling Jaya in Selangor, was arrested at 7.15pm yesterday, following a report from Istana Abdul Aziz on the production and selling of the gold coins with the image of the two rulers on Dec 28 last year.

Following his arrest, the police seized two gold coins with an image of the Pahang Sultan and the coat of arms of Pahang.

The police are looking for his accomplice, who has the title ‘Datuk’, to assist investigation. — Bernama