KUALA LUMPUR: A businesswoman pleaded not guilty at the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of cheating and deceiving a doctor in connection with an investment in a project to supply medical strapping pads amounting to RM450,000, six years ago.

A. Sangeetha, 30, entered the plea after the charge was read to her before Magistrate Farah Nasihah Anuar.

Sangeetha along with two other people was accused of cheating S. Vanita, 50, by tricking the woman into believing that MS Medical Sdn Bhd would secure a government contract to supply medical strapping pads.

The accused had persuaded the victim to hand over RM450,000, which the victim would not have done if she had not been so deceived.

She was accused of committing the offence between April and November 2015 at a condominium in Bandar Baru Ampang here under Section 420, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which carries imprisonment for up to 10 years and whipping, and a fine if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Shazwani Abdulah prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer K. Harikrishnan.

The court set RM4,000 bail with one surety and fixed April 14 for re-mention.

Meanwhile, in a separate proceeding, a contractor pleaded not guilty to a charge of making a threat to hurt his former worker at a house in Kemensah Heights at 4.30pm on Jan 18.

Tan Kean Tuck, 44, was accused of committing the offence against Ooi Say Chee, 46, under Section 506 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum seven-year jail sentence or a fine or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Suriantiazila Muhamad prosecuted, while Tan was represented by lawyer Datuk Mohd Daud Leong Abdullah.

The court set RM4,000 bail with one surety and fixed May 24 for re-mention. -Bernama