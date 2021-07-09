Businesswoman loses RM117,000 to online gambling syndicate

KEPALA BATAS: A businesswoman incurred losses amounting to RM117,000 after falling victim to an online gambling syndicate she got acquainted with, via the social media.

Seberang Perai Utara Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 39-year-old woman, who operates health products and clothing business, was befriended by a Chinese national, who claimed to be a manager at a gambling company in Macau.

“The man tricked the victim into gambling with a fixed return of 10 percent of each transaction and promised to help the woman market her products in China.

“They have never met and only communicated through WhatsApp. The victim had made several transactions into several local bank accounts totalling RM117,000,“ he told reporters today.

The victim claimed she only realised she had been duped after failing to contact the man and lodged a police report yesterday, he added.

In another development, Noorzainy said police arrested a man for alleged drug trafficking and seized assortment of drugs valued at about RM10,000.

The 43-year-old man was picked up Jalan Permatang Bendahari in Penaga, here at 4pm yesterday, he said. — Bernama