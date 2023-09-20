Businesswoman loses RM118,880 in phone scam over gallows threat

IPOH: Due to fear of being sentenced to the gallows for allegedly being involved in serious crimes, a businesswoman lost RM118,880 after being duped by a phone scam syndicate in Teluk Intan.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said a man posing as an Inland Revenue Board officer called the 48-year-old female victim on Sept 14.

The suspect claimed that the woman had arrears amounting to RM58,982, However, the victim denied it.

“The suspect then asked the victim to lodge a police report online, saying that the victim’s name was misused by a man who claimed that the victim had conspired with him to commit illegal money laundering and drug smuggling.

“The suspect then connected the phone line to a man posing as Corporal Iskandar and asked for RM98,000 for the purpose of the investigation saying the victim’s money would be returned after the investigation was completed,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Adnan also said that another suspect disguised as ‘Sergeant Redzwa’ interrogated the victim and claimed that the woman could face the gallows and whipping for allegedly committing a serious crime.

“The victim was contacted again by ‘Sergeant Redzwan’ on Sept 15, asking her to declare all her assets. The victim also received a call from another suspect posing as ‘Datuk SAC Amirul’ asking the victim to take a picture of the victim’s husband’s bank card.

“On the same day, the victim withdrew money from Amanah Saham Bumiputera amounting to RM21,500 and deposited the money into a bank account bearing the name of Rokih. The victim made seven transactions to the same bank account,” he said.

He added that the victim was contacted again by ‘Datuk SAC Amirul’ on Monday who instructed her to pawn her jewellery which she did for RM97,380.

“The victim was also duped by ‘Datuk SAC Amirul’ to transfer her entire savings and the money from the jewellery, totalling RM118,880, to three local financial institutions,” he said.

He said that the victim then told her husband about the matter as she was in a state of fear and anxiety before lodging a police report at 1.49 pm yesterday. - Bernama