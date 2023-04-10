Businesswoman loses RM213,700 to ‘licensed money lenders’ on Instagram

IPOH: A businesswoman lost RM213,700 to a ‘licensed money lending syndicate’ that actually did not exist.

Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said initial investigations revealed that the 51-year-old victim had come across an advertisement on Instagram called Kelvin Loan Sales Consultant (Ambank).

“The victim who had intended to take a loan for RM70,000 had contacted the number advertised and discussed the transaction with a man who identified himself as Thong Ji Sing had asked the victim to carry out several financial transactions as processing fees for the loan,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Yusri said from Sept 11 to 16, the victim had made 25 transactions to 16 different banks for a total amount of RM100,020 as directed by the suspect.

“The victim had also come across another licensed money lenders advertisement on Instagram known as Syarikat Desmond Lai Pentagon Credit and had applied for a RM60,000 loan.

“During the course of negotiations, the victim was asked to deposit money as processing fees and the victim made 24 transactions to 14 different banks incurring an amount of RM113,680,” he said adding that despite carrying out 49 transactions, the victim did not receive the loan amount that was promised.

The victim realised that she was cheated when her attempts to contact the suspects failed. - Bernama