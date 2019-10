KUCHING: A businesswoman was made poorer by RM27,000 after falling victim to a Macau scam syndicate.

Kuching Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said the 39-year-old victim claimed she received a call from a man by the name of Faizal Bin Annuar, who claimed to be an officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The man claimed she was a suspect in a corruption and drug case, as well as for firearm smuggling and money laundering and the call was then transferred to the Bukit Aman police where she was connected to one Inspector Amirul, who told her to transfer a certain amount of money into a given bank account number to resolve the matter, he said in a statement here today.

Mustafa said the woman realised she had been cheated after she went to update her bank account and found RM27,000 missing. — Bernama