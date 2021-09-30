Businesswoman loses RM95,000 in beauty treatment scam

KOTA BHARU: A businesswoman claimed she lost RM95,000 after being cheated by a family member to undergo beauty treatments which have also affected her health.

Kelantan Police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat (pix) said in August last year, the victim, who was in her late 20s, was offered to undergo skin whitening treatment by the suspect who claimed to have qualifications and experience to conduct such treatment, and that she was also a staff at a popular beauty centre in the capital.

“Within the first two months of this year, the victim underwent 17 treatments at the suspect’s house. During the same period, she also made several payments to the suspect amounting to RM95,000 to obtain two types of treatment, namely face jab and dripping,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Shafien said the victim started experiencing serious skin problems in March and after seeking treatment at a medical centre, she was believed to have received the wrong skin treatment and was at risk of kidney disease.

“The victim then contacted the beauty centre and was told that the suspect was not their staff and they also never gave permission for beauty treatments to be conducted outside the premises.

“The victim has lodged a police report in Tumpat district on suspicion that she had been cheated by the suspect,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 419 of the Penal Code.

