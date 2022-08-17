Businesswoman pleads not guilty to five money laundering charges

RAUB: A businesswoman was charged at the Sessions Court here today with five counts of money laundering, amounting to RM2.04 million.

Norida Syakira Agus Yadi, 28, however pleaded not guilty to all the charges which were read to her before Judge Ahmad Faizadh Yahaya.

The accused allegedly committed the offence between Jan 8, 2021 and June 20, 2021, through her company, DSS Berkat Enterprise, at Maybank Islamic Berhad, Kuala Lipis branch, near here.

Norida Syakira was charged with committing the offence by buying a sushi restaurant worth RM1.317 million and transferring money totalling RM242,770, RM369,700 and RM32,500, and disposing of RM80,000, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities.

The charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613) and punishable under subsection 4(1) of the same act which a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of proceeds of unlawful activity, or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

At the proceedings, deputy public prosecutor Rohaiza Zainal who offered bail of RM500,000 with two sureties for all charges, requested for the case to be transferred to the Shah Alam Sessions Court, Selangor where the accused was charged with committing a similar offence involving millions of ringgit on Feb 24.

The court then allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 with one surety for all charges and ordered her to report to the nearest police station once a month.

The court also allowed the case to be transferred to the Shah Alam Sessions Court. - Bernama