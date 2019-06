KUALA LUMPUR: A 33-year-old businesswoman who is accused of cheating a man of RM32,800 after convincing him to believe that she could help alter certain details in an identity card and birth certificate has filed a representation for the charges to be reviewed.

Yusmiliati Mohamed Yusof’s counsel Izzat Al Fariz told Ampang magistrate Haslinda A. Raof at the mention of the case today that the letter of representation was submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

The court set July 26 for the next mention. Deputy public prosecutor Norhashimah Hashim appeared for the prosecution.

On June 15, Yusmiliati claimed trial to two charges of cheating Ashaari Maznan, 43, by inducing him to hand over two cheques of RM13,800 and RM19,000 on the assurance that she could help to change details in an identity card and a birth certificate.

She allegedly committed the offences at RHB Bank, Ampang Point here at 1pm and 12.30pm on June 15 and June 16, 2017, respectively.

If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in jail and is liable to a fine on each count, under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama