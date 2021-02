ALOR SETAR, Feb 10: Police have busted the ‘Apoi’ robbery gang, believed to be targeting women in Kulim district since late last year, following the arrest of two men separately, yesterday.

Kulim district police chief, Supt Azhar Hashim said the two suspects aged 28 and 30 years, were detained after police received a report on a robbery case at a flat in Taman Jati, Kulim last Monday.

“In the 3.40 pm incident, two unknown individuals, wearing a face mask and armed with a parang, had entered a unit at the flat and robbed its occupant, a 33-year-old housewife.

“Acting on the report received, a team from our crime branch noticed the Proton Waja car used by the suspect in the robbery while on patrol in Keladi, Kulim at 1.30 am yesterday. Inside the car were three men.

“Two of them managed to flee while another, the 28-year-old gang leader, was arrested. Following our investigation, another suspect, aged 30, was nabbed the same day at a house in the area,” he said in a statement, today.

Following the arrests, Azhar said police managed to solve 10 robbery cases. The two suspects are being remanded until Feb 15 while police were also looking for another suspect.

On another case, Azhar said police detained a 24-year-old man following the discovery of 400 cartons of smuggled cigarettes worth RM28,000 in a Perodua Alza car driven by the man in an oil palm estate in Junjong, Kulim on Feb 6.- Bernama