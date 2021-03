KUALA LUMPUR: Police busted a syndicate using rented cars for drug trafficking with the arrest of a local man during a raid in Sri Gombak, Gombak, near here, on Thursday.

Gombak district police chief, ACP Arifai Tarawe said the 28-year-old had been active in this around Klang Valley, using cars rented through the SOCAR application.

“During the raid in a housing area, our team seized five packages of syabu estimated to weigh five kilogrammes and worth about RM225,000, besides a Toyota Rush SUV.

“We are ascertaining whether the individual detained was also involved in a drug trafficking network outside Klang Valley,” he told reporters at the district police headquarters today.

Arifai said the man was being remanded for seven days until this Thursday for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In a separate case, a 30-year-old unemployed man was arrested by police at his house in Kampung Nakhoda, Batu Caves at about 4.14am last Friday for possessing an air rifle, which was seized from him together with some steel balls.

Arifai said the man admitted to making the firearm himself by learning through the Internet and gave the excuse that the air rifle was used for hunting jungle fowl.

“The man is being remanded for six days until March 17 for further investigation under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960,” he added. — Bernama