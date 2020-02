BALIK PULAU: A butcher claimed trial in the Magistrates Court here today to driving his car under the influence of alcohol or drugs, thus causing serious injury to two individuals, including a sports marshal who was rendered an invalid, two years ago.

Tan Boon Pew, 36, is alleged to have committed the offence on Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah near here, on Dec 9, 2018 at 4.10am, causing motorcyclist Lee Foo Beng, 51, and his pillion rider, a fourth form student, to be flung from the middle lane to the fast lane.

The motorcyclist sustained head injuries, while the student’s legs were broken in the incident.

Lee, was a marshal at the ‘Penang Amateur Athletic Association (PAAA) Annual Round The Island Relay’ held on the same day, while the pillion rider was a participant in the same marathon.

It is understood that Lee who is still incapacitated, is being cared for by his older brother.

Tan was charged under section 44 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which carries a maximum penalty of RM20,000 and 10 years of imprisonment.

Magistrate Nur Azzuin Abdul Moati fixed Feb 21 for the next mention of the case, while allowing Tan bail of RM8,000 and ordering the suspension of the accused’s licence until the conclusion of the case. — Bernama