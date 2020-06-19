Buy Malaysia and Malaysia Sales campaigns to be launched soon

PUTRAJAYA: The Buy Malaysia and Malaysia Sales campaigns will be launched within this Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix).

He said the campaigns are the initiatives of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) to help revive the country’s retail sector affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) that was put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

“KPDNHEP have planned for these two major programmes and in the midst of final preparations,” he said adding that the details on the campaign launch will be announced soon.

Nanta said this after witnessing a signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding between the Malaysian Franchise Association (MFA) and online shopping platform, Shopee, here today.

Also present were his deputy Datuk Rosol Wahid, the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad, MFA chairman Datuk Dr Radzali Hassan and Shopee Malaysia Head of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Tan Ming Kit. — Bernama