KUALA LUMPUR: Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) wants the people to buy Malaysian products instead of focusing only on Muslim goods. He said this would promote healthy competition that ultimately benefits all consumers.

Saifuddin was replying to a question by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (BN-Bera) on the government’s position on the Buy Muslim First (BMF) campaign.

Ismail also pointed out that there had been instances where the halal logo was stamped on non-halal goods.

Saifuddin said the ministry’s priority was to develop a business ecosystem that pushed healthy competition, which would see consumers enjoying quality products.

“Malays, Ibans, Kadazan, Chinese, Indians can sell their products as long as they meet the (ministry’s) criteria,” he said.

“The domestic business ecosystem should be based on principles like healthy competition and no one should be suppressed. The ministry’s stance is that a Buy Malaysian First campaign is ideal. If it is successful, all races will enjoy the benefits,” he added.

The BMF campaign began on social media with the Bumiputra community urged to avoid buying products made by businesses owned by non-Bumiputras.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad subsequently said he disagreed with the campaign and that such acts would only be done by people with shallow thinking.