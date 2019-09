PETALING JAYA: Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) today stressed that buy Malaysian goods campaign should be given priority compared to the move to boycott the products of non-Muslims in the country.

She said by supporting Malaysian-made goods, it would increase the country’s revenue.

The government prioritised Malaysian-made goods as it could improve the country’s economy, she said.

“Besides, the country has a multiracial society, and the 62nd National Day (recently celebrated) this year is due to the unity that we have maintained over the years. The actual campaign (should be) about buying Malaysian-made goods,” she told a press conference following the Pre-Launch of the Rural Entrepreneurs Carnival (KUD) 2019, here today.

She was commenting on whether the boycott campaign would affect the non-Muslim merchants.

On Sept 4, the Cabinet, in a statement, agreed that the attempt to boycott the products of non-Muslim entrepreneurs in the country was extremely inappropriate.

The decision was reached at a weekly meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The Cabinet also rejected narrow-minded thinking and stance based on racial sentiments that some parties were trying to play up because it could affect the country’s harmony and well-being, the statement said.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was reported to have attributed such move to people with shallow thinking and that it would not have much effect, as it would only fuel the anger. — Bernama