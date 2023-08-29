By-election: 11 police reports received throughout campaign period - Johor police

MUAR: Johor police have received 11 reports throughout the campaign period for the Pulai Parliamentary seat and Simpang Jeram State Assembly seat by-elections until yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said the reports involved offences during campaigning in Johor Bahru Utara, Johor Bahru Selatan and Iskandar Puteri.

“Johor Bahru Utara recorded the most number of reports with seven, followed by Johor Bahru Selatan (three), Iskandar Puteri (one) and no reports were lodged in Muar, involving the Simpang Jeram state seat.

“However, one investigation paper has been opened and I feel everyone is aware about it. The report involves PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and the investigation is being carried out by Bukit Aman’s Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT),” he told reporters at the Community Hall of the Muar police headquarters, here today.

Among police reports lodged was by parties that were not happy with banners fixed during the campaign.

He added that police were also on the look out for supporters of party who may upload content that touched on Race, Religion and Rulers, on social media.

Kamarul Zaman also reminded candidates, supporters and those in the party’s election machinery to respect each other during campaigning and not damage or destroy flags, banners and posters of any candidate or parties.

Yesterday, media reports claimed that the Election Commission had taken action against the election machinery of a party’s mobile campaign counter in the Pulai Parliamentary seat by-election.

The EC ordered the mobile election campaign counter to be closed for violating the allowed campaigning period. -Bernama