By-Election: 29 and 39 pct voter turnout in Pulai, Simpang Jeram as at 1 pm

JOHOR BAHRU: The voter turnout for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections stood at 29 and 39 per cent, respectively, as at 1 pm today, according to the Election Commission (EC).

A total of 47 polling centres with 294 streams in the Pulai constituency and 14 polling centres with 68 streams in the Simpang Jeram constituency were opened at 8 am and will close at 6 pm.

Polling for both by-elections involved 205,810 registered voters.

A check by Bernama in Pulai this morning found the electoral process went smoothly, even though the weather, initially sunny and cloudy in some polling areas, turned into heavy rain until around noon.

Meanwhile, EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh said the low voter turnout in Pulai was due to unfavourable weather conditions.-Bernama