By-election: All counters at CIQ to open from Friday to facilitate return of voters - JIM

JOHOR BAHRU: All Immigration counters at the country’s two entry points in Johor will be opened from this Friday to facilitate electors in Pulai and Simpang Jeram who are working and living in Singapore to return to vote in the parliamentary and state by-elections.

The Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) director in Johor, Baharuddin Tahir (pix) said the department is committed to ensuring the smooth return of the Johor voters living and working in Singapore to vote this Saturday.

However, he said no special counters will be opened at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex of the Sultan Iskandar Building(BSI) here, and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Iskandar Puteri.

“There will be no special counter for voters. JIM’s commitment is to open all counters from Friday, which is the day before polling day for both by-elections,“ he told Bernama when contacted here today.

According to him, there are a total of 236 immigration entry and exit counters at CIQ BSI, consisting of 100 for motorcycle, car (60), bus (36) and auto gate (40).

At KSAB, there are 162 counters, with 50 for motorcycles, cars (48), buses (52) dan auto gates (12).

There’ll be 2,000 Immigration personnel on duty at both exit points.

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections are held following the death of Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub last July 23 due to a brain haemorrhage.

The Amanah deputy president and Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister was the incumbent elected representative for both seats.

The EC has set this Saturday (Sept 9) as polling day for both by-elections. -Bernama