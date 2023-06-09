By-election: Amanah Youth lodges police report on alleged 3R Facebook post

JOHOR BAHRU: Amanah Youth has lodged a police report against Tenggara PAS head Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar for allegedly making a Facebook post which touched on 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues.

Amanah Youth chief Senator Mohd Hasbie Muda said the report was lodged by a representative of Perling branch Amanah Youth, Muhammad Syazwan Ismail, at 3.08 pm today at the Tampoi police station here.

According to him, the post on the ‘Nazari Mokhtar’ Facebook account three days ago, among other things, alleged that Pakatan Harapan (PH) would undertake a redelineation of electoral boundaries if PH candidate Suhaizan Kaiat wins in the Pulai parliamentary by-election.

He said the post also claimed that with the redrawing of electoral boundaries, DAP would control more parliamentary seats, abolish the Conference of Rulers and amend the constitution to create a presidential system for the country.

“The Tenggara PAS leader’s allegations will cause panic among the people and PH supporters, especially Malays.

“We hope the police can investigate and take firm action so that no one would dare to issue such statements and allegations,” he told reporters outside the Tampoi police station today.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed receiving the report. -Bernama