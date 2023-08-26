By-election: Campaign starts, candidates execute strategies

JOHOR BAHRU: Candidates contesting the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections started executing their campaign strategies, as soon as nomination ended at 10 am today.

Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) vice-chairman, Suhaizan Kaiat, who is contesting under the Pakatan Harapan ticket, said that he will fully utilise the 14-day campaign period to approach and listen to the people’s woes, to gain a win on Sept 9.

Suhaizan, who is a seven-time candidate, believes that the strength of the PH-BN machinery can provide the impetus for his campaign, and enable PH to retain the seats which were previously held by the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

“This time around I am more inspired and confident (to win) ... insya-Allah it will become a reality through the ballot papers on Sept 9.

“We (BN-PH) have never campaigned together in two big groups, this is the first time, especially facing this by-election in Johor,” he told reporters, after the nomination process at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim Johor Bahru, here today.

The Pulai parliamentary by-election will be a three-way contest, with Suhaizan facing Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Zulkifli Jaafar and Independent candidate, Kuala Lumpur Consumer Safety Association (PKPKL) president, Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli, 50, who is contesting under the PN ticket, said that, in addition to upholding his name and that of his party, he will also be shouldering the legacy of his mentor, Johor’s 16th Menteri Besar, the late Datuk Osman Sapian.

The Pulai Division Bersatu deputy chief, who is also a businessman, said that he will use his logistics and transport business experience to help raise the standard of living for the people through commercial means.

“Apart from that, I also want to focus on the well-being of the people, and address several matters which have been neglected in Pulai,” he said.

Independent candidate, Samsudin, 47, who has adopted the same ‘key’ symbol he used in the 15th General Election for the Putrajaya parliamentary seat, said his mission is to give voice to the people, particularly on issues related to the rising cost of living and corruption.

The list of candidates for the Pulai parliamentary by-election was announced by the Election Commission (EC) returning officer, Miswan Yunus.

The Simpang Jeram by-election will also witness a three-cornered battle, featuring Bakri Amanah deputy chief, Nazri Abdul Rahman; PN candidate, who is PAS Central Committee member, Dr Mohd Mazri Yahya; and Independent candidate, businessman, S. Jeganathan.

Nazri, who has worked with the late Salahuddin, wants to conduct a clean and harmonious campaign without touching on any 3R issues.

“My intention is to not cause any provocation, and for everything to proceed smoothly and hopefully lead to a win,” he said.

Dr Mohd Mazri, 54, also hoped that the candidates and their respective party machinery would have a healthy campaign, and praised the EC for its smooth nomination process.

Independent candidate, Jeganathan, who is using the ‘elephant’ logo, expressed the same desire to have a campaign free of any 3R-related issues, which could jeopardise racial harmony.

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state seats fell vacant following the sudden demise of the incumbent, Salahuddin, who was also Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living on July 23.

Polling day for the by-elections will be held on Sept 9, with early voting on Sept 5.

Based on EC data, there are 166,653 eligible voters in the Pulai parliamentary constituency and 40,379 voters in the Simpang Jeram state constituency. - Bernama