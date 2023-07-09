By-election: Choosing an elected rep is not like voting for “AF” winner - Mohamad

MUAR: Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) reminded electors in the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections to make their choice wisely as choosing an elected representative is not as easy as voting for a winner for a television reality programme such as “Akademi Fantasia”.

He said electors in both constituencies need to realise that making the right choice of a candidate from a party that is aligned with the federal and state governments is crucial to ensuring that their voices can be heard more effectively.

“So don’t choose the wrong candidate because there is no point if the candidate is not aligned with the federal and state governments. If you make the wrong choice tomorrow, don’t blame anyone, just bear the consequences,“ he said.

He said this when met by reporters after giving his speech at a programme with electors in Simpang Jeram at Taman Seri Jeram here today together with Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Simpang Jeram, Nazri Abdul Rahman.

Meanwhile, Amanah vice-president Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the failure to ensure a win for the Unity Government candidate would give an opportunity to the opposition to disintegrate the unity that had been built by the Unity Government.

He said the existence of the Barisan Nasional (BN) and PH coalition stemmed from a great ambition to create political stability in the country.

“They put their differences aside, each sees what the country needs in the future, so voting for the PH-BN candidate is voting for the future, for the stability of the country.

“In politics, friends and enemies do not last forever. The one that lasts is the principle that a party fights for,“ he added.

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections will witness a three-cornered fight between PN, BN-PH and an independent candidate.

The Election Commission has set polling for both by-elections to be held simultaneously this Saturday. -Bernama