By-election: Clarify to BN voters that PH-BN candidates use PH logo - Ahmad Maslan

JOHOR BAHRU: The Barisan Nasional (BN) campaign machinery for the Pulai parliamentary and the Simpang Jeram state by-elections have been asked to provide clear information to BN voters, that there is no coalition's 'dacing' (scale) logo in the ballot papers on Sept 9.

Johor Umno Liaison Committee deputy chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix) said that instead, the candidates representing the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-BN coalition will use the PH logo.

He said the explanation was important to prevent voters in both constituencies from getting confused, and not mistakenly choosing a candidate from another party.

“We expect the BN machinery to inform and explain the position of candidates representing the Unity Government, in the ballot papers which use the PH logo, especially to veteran voters or existing voters who are used to seeing the BN logo in every election.

“This time we are using the PH logo, so it is a bit challenging for us to clarify, but it can be done,” he said, after meeting residents at the Kampung Sungai Danga Mosque, here today.

Apart from that, as of the seventh day of the by-election campaign, Ahmad said that based on the responses he received when he met the people, he was confident that the PH candidate in Pulai Suhaizan Kaiat and Nazri Abdul Rahman in Simpang Jeram, could retain victory in both seats.

The Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections will witness three-cornered fights in both seats, involving a clash between PH, Perikatan Nasional (PN) and independent candidates.

The by-elections are being called due to the unexpected vacancy of the seats following the death of the incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who was also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, on July 23.

The Election Commission (EC) set by-elections for the two seats to be held simultaneously, with early voting on Sept 5 and polling day on Sept 9. -Bernama