KUALA LUMPUR: Every election and by-election is held in accordance with the rule of law, said de facto Law Minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong (pix).

He said all laws related to elections have been followed since independence and dismissed the perception that a directive issued by the Election Commission (EC) in Tanjung Piai was not a last-minute decision made in bad faith.

He was referring to EC chairman Datuk Azhar Harun’s recent announcement that all parties or candidates involved in the Tanjung Piai by-election need to obtain a police permit for house-to-house visits.

“The discussion on the matter were held on nomination day itself and the talks were between the police, the EC and the candidates’ agents. In fact, 42 permits were approved by the police in the first day of campaigning itself. It was not a last-minute decision,” he told the Dewan Rakyat during question time.

Liew was responding to Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (BN-Pengerang) who asked if there was any bad faith on the part of EC for issuing the reminder in the midst of campaign period.

She also said electoral watchdog Bersih 2.0 had objected to the decision.

“Maybe the government is afraid of losing the polls. There was never a need to apply for permits for door-to-door campaigning in previous polls,” she said.

To this, Liew said the country has had laws to follow since independence, adding that every election and by-election is held according to the rule of law.

“Everyone is on an equal playing field to secure votes in the by-election,” he said.

Liew also revealed that over 100 permits for door-to-door campaigning in Tanjung Piai have been approved by the police since Nov 2.

On Tuesday, Opposition leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the need for permits for walkabout campaigns was against the Election Offences Act 1954.

He also said that the opposition camp is considering legal action against EC on the matter.