By-election: Nazri’s ‘engineering background’ can help overcome floods in Simpang Jeram

MUAR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Simpang Jeram state seat by-election, Nazri Abdul Rahman, is regarded as the best candidate to help the long-suffering constituents who have been at the receiving end of a poor drainage system and frequent flash floods.

Coincidentally, Nazri, an engineer who was formerly with the Muar Municipal Council (MPM), is now in the midst of completing his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in hydrology systems related to flash floods.

He said that when his research paper is ready it will be combined with the findings of another study being conducted by an MPM-appointed consultant to handle the issue at the flood-prone area.

“When I was an engineer with MPM, a consultant was hired to conduct a short and long-term study to resolve the flash floods, which the residents have been facing for a long time. I understand that the early findings will be presented at the end of August.

“My PhD research paper will be aligned with the consultant’s study as well as input from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage to identify the best solution for the problem,” he said.

Nazri, 56, who is a native of Simpang Jeram, was speaking to reporters after a meeting with the Muar Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association here.

Nazri, who resigned from his position as MPM engineer last week, said that based on his meetings with the people, the main problem they faced was flash floods and poor drainage, especially in Taman Mulia Sungai Abong and in Batu 6.

“As an engineer working on the overall drainage system in Muar, I myself have identified the low-lying hotspot where the drainage system needs to be upgraded,” he said.

Prior to this, Bernama reported on the area’s flash floods and weakness in the drainage system, which the residents of Simpang Jeram, especially in the vicinity of Sungai Abong, hoped could be resolved immediately.

Kampung Sungai Abong headman Ab Kahar Mashuri said the flash floods are caused by poor maintenance of the drainage system and also due to increasing development in the surrounding areas. - Bernama