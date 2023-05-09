By-election: Nearly 200 TNB staff on duty to ensure stable electricity supply on polling day

JOHOR BAHRU: Nearly 200 Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) employees will be on standby to ensure a stable electricity supply during polling for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections this Saturday (Sept 9).

Johor TNB general manager Mohamed Noh Md Seth said this was among the measures taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply at all 49 voting centres in the Pulai parliamentary constituency and 14 centres in the Simpang Jeram state constituency.

He said there will also be TNB staff mobilised at two official vote tallying centres at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim here as well as in Muar, and that they will also monitor the situation until the official vote tallying process is completed, which is expected to continue until midnight or early the next morning (Sunday).

“TNB has carried out various early preparations to ensure the technical, operational and standby aspects of electricity supply to the locations are always guaranteed in addition to deploying task force to monitor and be on standby at important locations.

“We have also prepared the TNB operations room in both areas. At least seven sets of portable power generators will be placed there to ensure there are no power supply disruptions this Saturday,“ he said.

Mohamed Noh said this when met by reporters after inspecting the operations for the early voting process for the Pulai parliamentary by-election at the Marine Police Force (PPM) Region Two headquarters here today.

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections are being held following the death on July 23 of Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who held both seats prior to his passing, with polling day set for Saturday.

A total of 166,653 individuals are eligible to cast their votes for the Pulai seat and 40,379 individuals to cast their votes for the Simpang Jeram seat. -Bernama