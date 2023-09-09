By-election: Pulai, Simpang Jeram campaign process went smoothly - Ayob Khan

JOHOR BAHRU: The 14-day Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-election campaign went smoothly without any untoward incident, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He said the deployment throughout the campaign period and voting day only involved the Johor police contingent with a strength of 3,490 officers and personnel.

“This is not the first time that the Johor contingent faces an election. With careful planning, the strength of 3,490 officers and personnel is sufficient according to the needs.

“Checks on the voting process this morning also found that it was smooth, despite rain earlier. We hope that this continues until the end of the voting process,” he said after inspecting the voting process for the Pulai parliamentary seat at the Maktab Sultan Abu Bakar voting centre, here, today.

A total of 205,810 voters in Pulai and Simpang Jeram constituencies will cast their ballot papers to elect new representatives following the death of the incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

Based on the Election Commission’s latest data, 165,509 registered voters will be casting their ballots in Pulai and 40,301 in Simpang Jeram.

For voting process in the Pulai constituency, a total of 47 voting centres with 294 streams are opened, while 14 voting centres with 68 streams are opened in the Simpang Jeram constituency. - Bernama