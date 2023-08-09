By-election: Sabahan voters in Johor urged to support PH - Peter Anthony

JOHOR BAHRU: Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) is calling on Sabahans residing in the Pulai parliamentary and the Simpang Jeram state constituencies, to support the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate who is contesting the by-election tomorrow.

Its president Datuk Peter Anthony (pix) said the victory of the candidate from the government is crucial to continue the development agenda, as well as to safeguard the welfare and improve the socioeconomics of the people in both constituencies.

“Johor is the state with the largest population of Sabahans, other than Selangor. I believe that Sabahans who have settled in Johor are wise to choose, and they definitely want a leader who is not from a party who often plays on the 3R issue (religion, royal institutions and race).

“Choose a leader who is capable of bringing continuous development in both constituencies; we know that the late (Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub) is famous for his Rahmah initiative, not only serving the people of the entire country but also in the constituencies he previously represented,” he said in a statement today.

Peter, who is also the Melalap assemblyman, said that the actions of some political leaders, especially from the opposition, often playing the 3R issue, is unacceptable in Sabah, therefore he is confident that Sabahans, especially in Johor, would not accept the opposition's ‘game'.

“Previously during the elections in six state elections, I have met many Sabahans, especially those residing in Selangor. They told me that the spirit of unity among them is intact, despite living away from their home state, just like when they were in Sabah.

“They want a harmonious atmosphere similar to their home state, an atmosphere which has not had problems related to race and religion for a long time. Therefore, support the government candidate led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tomorrow (Sept 9), for the sake of political stability and economic recovery of the country,” he said.

The Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections have been called due to the unexpected vacancy of the seats following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who was also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, on July 23. -Bernama