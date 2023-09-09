By-Election: Visually-impaired ATM veteran performs civic duty

MUAR: Despite being visually impaired since 2017, Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) veteran Md Noor Parman was not stopped from fulfilling his responsibilities to vote in the Simpang Jeram by-election today.

Md Noor, 66, from Taman Sri Anggerik, who previously served in the ATM’s Royal Intelligence Corps, said that the responsibility to elect representatives is crucial for the constituency’s progress and development.

“As voters, we can contribute to the country and the state by electing our representatives who are qualified to lead the state or the nation,” he told Bernama at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Simpang Jeram polling centre, here today.

Md Noor, who became blind due to kidney disease, turned up at the school with his wife, Rozita Madtop, 60, who pushed his wheelchair and was his companion in the voting process, as well as voting herself at the same location.

The Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections have been called due to the unexpected vacancy of the seats, following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who was also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, on July 23.-Bernama