By-elections: 205,810 voters eligible to cast their ballots in Pulai, Simpang Jeram today

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 205,810 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections today.

According to the Election Commission (EC), this is the figure obtained after taking into account the conclusion of early voting on Tuesday (Sept 5) involving 831 police voters and the dispatch of 304 postal votes earlier. The 14-day campaign period for the twin by-elections ended at 11.59 pm last night.

A total of 47 voting centres with 294 streams in the Pulai constituency and 14 voting centres with 68 streams in the Simpang Jeram constituency will open at 8 am and close at 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecast rain in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon for both constituencies.

Both the Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections are three-cornered fights involving Pakatan Harapan (PH), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and independent candidates.

In Pulai, PH candidate Suhaizan Kaiat is facing Zulkifli Jaafar of PN and independent candidate Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi, while in Simpang Jeram, PH’s Nazri Abdul Rahman is taking on surgeon Dr Mohd Mazri Yahya of PN and independent candidate S. Jeganathan.

The two seats fell vacant following the death of Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23. - Bernama