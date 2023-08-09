By-elections: 4,000 police personnel on duty to ensure smooth voting process tomorrow - Police

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 4,000 police officers and personnel will be on dty to ensure that voting process is conducted smoothly for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections tomorrow.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the assignments include monitoring and security control at all polling centres, ballot counting centres and their surrounding areas, as well as traffic duty.

Traffic will be controlled at certain areas, such as the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI), here and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Iskandar Puteri, highways and toll plazas, especially in Johor Bahru and Muar districts.

“To ensure traffic runs smoothly, the police have asked the Public Works Department and contractors to suspend road repairs.

“No roads will be closed tomorrow to avoid any congestion that could delay voters arriving at polling centres,” he said at a media conference after delivering a keynote address to police personnel involved in the by-elections at the Iskandar Puteri City Council Hall in Skudai here today, with Johor deputy police chief DCP M Kumar present.

Kamarul Zaman also advised voters and supporters to comply with the Election Commission’s instructions and not to cause any trouble. Voters could report to the police if they were stopped by anyone from voting.

The Pulai parliamentary by-election has 47 polling centres with 294 channels, while the Simpang Jeram state by-election has 14 polling centres with 68 channels. -Bernama