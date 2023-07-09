By-elections: Ahmad Maslan urge outstation voters to fulfil responsibility on Sept 9

MUAR: Outstation voters, including from Umno, are urged to come home and exercise their rights to vote for the Pulai parliamentary seat and Simpang Jeram state by-elections on Sept 9.

Johor Umno Liaison committee deputy chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix) said this was not the time to withhold their votes as the by-election results are crucial to ensure that the two seats remain in the hands of the unity government.

“If they protest, these places will fall to the opposition. So, we have to think clearly before taking the negative step (by protesting). It is our responsibility to ensure that Simpang Jeram and Pulai seats remain with the government and not go to the opposition.

“That would be detrimental. So voters outside the constituencies, please return home and cast your votes,” he told reporters after a walkabout session with Simpang Jeram Pakatan Harapan candidate Nazri Abdul Rahman at Taman Pertama Indah, here today.

In a separate development, Ahmad Maslan said there was no need for the Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harus to explain the decision of the Kuala Lumpur High Court to discharge Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi from 47 charges against him without acquittal.

He said the prosecution had given 11 reasons to discontinue the case, in addition to the media statement by the Attorney-General’s Department on the justification for the action.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court granted Ahmad Zahid a DNAA on all 47 of his corruption, criminal breach of trust (CBT), and money laundering charges involving his foundation, Yayasan Akalbudi.

However, political parties namely Amanah and DAP want the Attorney-General to make detailed explaination on the decision.

Asked whether the unity government’s decision would bring additional support in the Simpang Jeram and Pulai by-elections, Ahmad Maslan, who is also deputy finance minister, did not rule out the possibility.

The by-election in Simpang Jeram and Pulai will witness a three-cornered contest between PN, BN-PH, and an independent candidate, with PH candidate Nazri Abdul Rahman facing competition from PAS Central Committee Member Dr Mohd Mazri Yahya of PN and independent candidate S. Jeganathan.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling day for both by-elections as Saturday (Sept 9). -Bernama