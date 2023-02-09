By-elections: DAP to convince voters from overseas to fulfill responsibility on Sept 9

MUAR: DAP will do more progressive work to convince voters to come home and to exercise their right to vote for the Pulai parliamentary and the Simpang Jeram state by-elections on Sept 9.

The party’s secretary-general Anthony Loke said he was concerned that voter turnout might be low as many voters work outside the areas or abroad.

There are also fears that this will affect the chances of Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates to win the by-elections and reduce the legitimacy of the people’s representatives to be elected later.

“We know that many of these voters work overseas, including in Singapore. The challenge we have identified is to reach out to voters outside the country and get them to go home and vote.

“We also need to convince parents and relatives to remind their family members to fulfil their responsibilities to vote,” he told reporters after delivering a speech at the PH ceramah here yesterday.

Loke, who is also Transport Minister said the legitimacy of an elected representative is crucial, especially in representing the people’s voice more effectively.

“We want a high voter turnout because it provides legitimacy to the elected representative. If the representative is chosen, let’s say less than 50 per cent of voters, then the voice that they carry is not strong enough,” he said, adding that DAP always targets a voter turnout of more than 70 percent in any election.

Meanwhile, Loke said after a week of campaigning, it is understood that the chances for PH to win both seats are promising.

“I have already requested that the entire DAP machinery be mobilised to assist the PH candidates. We have a good chance (of winning) based on the track records of the incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who was also from PH,” he added.

The Pulai parliamentary by-election and Simpang Jeram state by-election are being held following Salahuddin’s death on July 23.

It is a three-cornered fight for both seats involving Perikatan Nasional, BN-PH and independent candidates. - Bernama