By-elections: Mind manners, maintain harmony of Bangsa Johor - Onn Hafiz

MUAR: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi reminded all parties, both the opposition and the government, to mind their manners and maintain the harmony of the Bangsa Johor during campaigning in the Pulai parliamentary and the Simpang Jeram state by-elections.

He said they should act in an inappropriate manner and not disrupt the harmony of the Bangsa Johor.

“As the Menteri Besar, I urge all parties, from both sides, to campaign in a prudent, orderly and good manner so that the harmony of the Bangsa Johor is maintained. Do not be influenced by the style of campaigning in other states.

“Johor has its own way, the Bangsa Johor knows very well what I mean by that,“ he said when met by reporters after accompanying the Amanah candidate representing Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the Simpang Jeram state seat, Nazri Abdul Rahman, to the nomination centre at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim here today.

He also reminded the machinery of the Unity Government to work hard and strive to ensure victory for Nazri.

Onn Hafiz, who is UMNO Supreme Council member, said Nazri, an engineer from Simpang Jeram, is a suitable candidate for the seat.

“He is a good and hardworking individual. Many people in Simpang Jeram know him and it is easier for him to approach voters in this area,“ he said.

Nazri will be in a three-cornered fight for the Simpang Jeram state seat. His contenders are Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate from PAS, Dr Mohd Mazri Yahya, and an Independent candidate, S. Jeganathan.

According to the Election Commission, there are 40,379 eligible electors in the Simpang Jeram state constituency. - Bernama